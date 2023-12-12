This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Claim Your Midwinter Tribute Tier Rewards - Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight
Diablo IV
Posted
5 hr 30 min ago
by
silec
The festivities in Sanctuary have just begun and players are participating in the Midwinter Blight event to earn various limited-time rewards. After reaching a new tier at the Midwinter Proof Exchange, make sure to claim your rewards!
Midwinter Blight Event Guide Midwinter Proof Farming Tips
are a part of the rewards that you can earn during the Midwinter Blight. They can be earned by reaching a new Midwinter Tribute Tier at the Collection's Table - the Midwinter Proof Exchange, after exchanging enough , , or . There are three tiers in total.
When reaching a new tier, the camera pans out and shows off your progress on Diablo's version of a Christmas tree. Unfortunately, no notification informs you about unlocking new rewards. Make sure to click on the up arrow at the Collection's Table and click on the Gold and to claim them after reaching a new tier.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post