This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
How to Collect All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Cosmetics - Total Event Cost
Diablo IV
Posted
5 hr 3 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The holidays have reached the Fractured Peaks, and the Midwinter Blight is here! Between festive cosmetics and fiendish horrors, players looking to avoid a lump of coal have several rewards waiting for them in the first Diablo 4 holiday event.
Those looking to collect everything that the Event Vendor has to offer are in for some farming, though - it costs 4540 to obtain every Cosmetic plus the limited-time Aspect, !
Everything You Need to Know About Midwinter Proofs Midwinter Proof Farming Tips
Here's the breakdown of different item costs, totalling 450 :
Midwinter Blight Cosmetic Back Trophies:
- 50
- 50
- 50
- 50
- 50
Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy:
- 30
Midwinter Blight Cosmetic Weapons:
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
- 20
Midwinter Legendary Aspect:
- 10
At the current exchange rates, this would mean quite a bit of farming for materials:
At a rate of 300:1, you would need
135,000
.
At a rate of 30:1, you would need
13,500
.
At a rate of 1:1, you would need
450
.
How long do you think it will take to earn all the rewards that the Midwinter Blight has to offer? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Vences
on 2023-12-12T18:36:06-06:00
Brutal grind.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post