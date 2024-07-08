Changes Coming to Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 Season 5

Season 5 is short, just give a spark for every tormented boss kill and let us have a ton of ubers.
I see nothing for the Eternal realm players on this...Tormented bosses usually require an uber build to stand a chance at actually beating them, so this is a "catch 22", "chicken before the egg" analogy it seems and honestly, a spark for each type of toon 'hard-core' and non-hard-core? I would love to see statistics on just how many actual players out of several million who supposedly play D4 are hard-core that have never ever died and earned a spark beating a tormented bosses. That would be worth posting an inset picture on my desktop to remind me that it can be done. (yes, lots of sarcasm on that, it is hard to imagine any player being skilled enough to not get killed levelling and then running the gauntlet to get to that position in the game, they would have to be buying lottery tickets and winning the jackpot every time).