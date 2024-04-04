The Official Diablo 4 PTR Bug Report Forum is Now Open

When reporting a bug, please make a thread for each bug you find, rather than compiling multiple issues into one post/thread.

Please use the Search feature to search the forum and see what bugs are posted. If you have a duplicate thread, we will lock it and point you to the current thread where the bug is being discussed.

Please specify which character on your account experienced the issue you are reporting.

Finally, please only discuss bugs within the threads. Avoid off topic discussions or other things not related to the bug in the thread. Don’t use bug report threads as a platform for discussing game balance, design, or to provide feedback or other subjective opinions about the game.

Good summary: The tooltip for the Barbarian’s Charge skill contains a typo.

The tooltip for the Barbarian’s skill contains a typo. Bad summary: Bug with smash

Greetings Heroes,Welcome to Diablo IV PTR Bug Report Forums! To get started on this forum, please read through this guide as it explains some Do’s and Don’t’s for bug testing and reporting.You found a bug, congratulations! But now what? This guide will explain how to accurately write a bug report.When posting a bug, please begin with a one or two sentence Summary that attempts to accurately describe the bug. We should be able to understand at least 75% of the issue you are reporting simply by looking at your Summary. we understand that the size of the Summary has to be short, but please do your best.After your Summary, include a brief description of the bug you experienced. Include as much RELEVANT information as you can. Could you reproduce the issue? Specifics are preferred as we need to know as much as possible about the issue.If you have steps and can reproduce them consistently, write them out. This will help our teams in reproducing the issue and reporting it to the Diablo IV developers.Finally, it always helps to attach a link to Imgur (or another picture hosting site) that displays a screenshot of the bug. If you need to include a video, link to a video as well.Again, welcome to the PTR!!! Following these guidelines will allow all of us to work together as efficiently as possible. Thanks for reading and enjoy your look at what’s coming for the game in the future!