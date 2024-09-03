Blizzard Looking Into "Trial Version Ended" Issue for Diablo 4 Steam Players UPDATE: Trial Restrictions Being Removed

Hi all -



We have seen and received reports regarding Diablo IV Steam owners not being able to play the game after Patch 1.5.2 due to an error regarding a ‘Trial Period Ending’.



As the team continues to troubleshoot this behind the scenes, we are planning on removing the time and leveling restrictions on the trial which should allow players on Steam to play the game.



There will still be some restrictions additional restrictions in place on Steam players while we continue work on this issue, but we know it is imperative to at least get users back in Sanctuary even with some of these restrictions in place.



Players on Steam will have some restrictions with trade, in-game chat and some party functionality such as inviting users. Once we have a full fix for this, we will update this thread and these restrictions will disappear.



We apologize for the hiccup on this and the team is looking into resolving this issue as soon as possible.