Best Builds for Each Diablo 4 Class - State of the Classes After the Midseason Patch

The Flay Barbarian is an explosive powerhouse of Bleeds, ing our enemies to load up Bleeding before firing off two s in quick succession to obliterate anything in our way. This build uses to bring enemies into melee range, apply Vulnerable, and generate Berserking, while our Shouts and help mitigate the massive damage we face from Diablo 4's most challenging enemies. This build thrives in The Pit of Artificers and Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons and quickly rips through Tormented Bosses, making it one of the strongest endgame builds in Season 4.