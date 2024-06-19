Best Builds for Each Diablo 4 Class - State of the Classes After the Midseason Patch





One of the largest strengths of the Blight Minions Necromancer is the ability to begin leveling with it, and then transition smoothly into the Endgame version without needing to redo the entire build. This allows the build to easily be understood and mastered without having to retrain a player's muscle memory or be forced to stop gameplay to adjust the build. It's also rather simple to play, but it can also become a somewhat high-skill build depending on the user's wants and desires. It can perform exceptionally well for any flavor of the rainbow.



