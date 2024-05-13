This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Best Builds for Diablo 4 Season 4 with Barricade
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The countdown for Season 4 is almost up, and players are ready to dive back into Sanctuary to experience all-new Itemization, crafting, class changes, and more for the next big content update in Diablo 4. That means players will be looking for their next build on a new Seasonal character - and Barricade is here to talk about what builds he thinks are going to be the best for each class based on patch notes and PTR findings!
Covering all five classes, Barricade's video is a bite-sized recommendation aggregating some incredible builds that came out of PTR testing. With links to build planners from each content creator, players can see for themselves if any of the choices appeal to them and make informed decisions from there. Taking into account buffs, nerfs, and skills that weren't touched at all in the patch notes, Barricade gives a great explanation of why each build will stand out from others for each class.
Which build are you planning to play in Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News