This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Beta
Beauty in Sin Sets Return - New Strappy Leather Cosmetics for Necromancer and Sorcerer in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Tejal's Shop has gotten new Diablo 4 cosmetics in stock for Season 5, and two, in particular, stand out - rather strappy Sorcerer and Necromancer sets!
Take a look at the models below - it's possible that given the expansion of the Beauty in Sin motif, Barbarians and Druids may get their own version of this set in the future!
Necromancer - Sins of the Flesh
The
Sinful Bridle
chest armor also comes with a lovely rose petal animation - tying it to the Beauty in Sin collection.
Sorcerer - Sins of Ambition
The
Sinner's Presence
chest armor also comes with a lovely rose petal animation - tying it to the Beauty in Sin collection.
These sets, while not officially grouped together, are clearly meant as companion appearances to the
Beauty in Sin Rogue transmog
, first made available in October of 2023. All three sets share design elements, between heavy use of black leather, straps, thigh-high boots and thigh-high stockings, and above all, the rose petal animation motif.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News