New Diablo 4 Cosmetics - All Classes Receive New Sets in Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
25 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
It's Diablo 4 Season 5 launch day, and you know what that means - more cosmetics have entered the rotation in Tejal's Shop!
All classes received at least one set this time around, with Barbarians receiving a whopping five - matched only by Necromancers, who also got
a rather special set along with Sorcerers
. Take a look at the models for each of these new cosmetics below!
Barbarian
The Ivory Titan
The Obsidian Beast
The Scrapper
Hands of Judgement
Reign of the Wicked
Druid
The Churning Earth
Necromancer
The Blackthorn Arbiter
The Red Confessor
The Carrion Flower
Enraptured in Gold
Rogue
The Scarlet Bard
Sorcerer
The Infernomancer
