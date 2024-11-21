This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 7
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
silec
Patch 2.1 adds 8 new class-specific Uniques to Diablo 4 in Season 7, take a look at each Unique item below!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.1 PTR Blog Post Diablo 4 Season 7 PTR Campfire Chat Summary
Barbarian Uniques
Druid Uniques
Necromancer Uniques
Rogue Uniques
Sorcerer Uniques
Spiritborn Uniques
