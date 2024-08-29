This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All New Runewords in Patch 2.0 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 34 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard's recent Developer Update Livestream highlighted a
ton
of cool updates coming to Diablo 4 in Patch 2.0, but the upcoming addition of Runewords, reminiscent of the ones crafted in Diablo 2, has to be one of the most exciting!
Players familiar with the popular Runeword system of Diablo 4's predecessor should feel right at home experimenting with Runewords in Patch 2.0! Runewords allow players to effectively craft their own spells using both Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation - the Ritual Rune determines the action a player must perform to trigger the effects of the Runeword, while the Invocation Rune determines its effect, as seen in the following example.
Below, we've listed all 17 Runes of Ritual and 28 Runes of Invocation coming to Diablo 4 in Patch 2.0.
Runes of Ritual
Ahu, Legendary
Gain: 10 Offering.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies.
Bac, Legendary
Gain: 50 Offering.
Travel 5 meters.
Cir, Magic
Gain: 25 Offering.
Cast the same non-Channeled Skill 3 times in a row.
Cem, Magic
Gain: 50 Offering.
Cast Evade.
Feo, Rare
Gain: 1000 Offering.
Become Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown: 20 seconds).
Kaa, Rare
Gain: 2 Offering.
Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.
Lith, Legendary
Gain: 25 Offering.
Stand still for 0.3 seconds.
Moni, Magic
Gain: 10 Offering.
Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)
Neo, Rare
Gain: 300 Offering.
Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable.)
Noc, Rare
Gain: 5 Offering.
Inflict a Crowd Control that isn't Slow or Chill.
Poc, Rare
Gain: 2 Offering.
Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.
Tam, Legendary
Gain: 25 Offering.
Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill.
Ur, Magic
Gain: 10 Offering.
Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.
Xol, Legendary
Gain: 150 Offering.
Evoke power from another Class.
Yax, Magic
Gain: 100 Offering.
Drink a Healing Potion.
Yul, Legendary
Gain: 50 Offering.
Cast a Skill with a Cooldown.
Zan, Magic
Gain: 150 Offering.
Cast an Ultimate Skill.
Runes of Invocation
Ceh, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.
Eom, Legendary
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.
Gar, Magic
Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks). Cooldown: 1 Second.
Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to 25%.
Jah, Legendary
Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's
Teleport
, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.
Kry, Rare
Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 3 Seconds.
Evoke the Spiritborn's , dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.
Lac, Rare
Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Barbarian's
Challenging Shout
, reducing your damage taken.
Lum, Magic
Requires: Offering (Overflow: Increased Resource Restored) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Restore 1 Primary Resource.
Met, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.
Mot, Rare
Requires: 150 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Shadows) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Gain a shadow from the Rogue's
Dark Shroud
, reducing damage taken per shadow.
Ner, Rare
Requires: 700 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 6 Seconds.
Evoke the Rogue's , gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.
Ohm, Legendary
Requires: 500 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Evoke the Barbarian's , increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.
Ono, Magic
Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Bolts Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.
Qax, Rare
Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Further Increased Damage) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.
Qua, Rare
Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 30%.
Que, Rare
Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 second.
Evoke the Druid's
Earthen Bulwark
, granting yourself a Barrier.
Tal, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.
Teb, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Necromancer's , counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.
Tec, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Barbarian's Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within.
Thul, Rare
Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Sorcerer's Mystical
Frost Nova
, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.
Ton, Magic
Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Sorcerer's
Meteor
ites, dealing damage to enemies.
Tun, Magic
Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.
Tzic, Rare
Requires: 250 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Spiritborn's , dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.
Vex, Legendary
Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.
Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.
Wat, Rare
Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Evoke the Necromancer's , Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.
Xal, Rare
Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.
Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds.
Xan, Legendary
Requires: 700 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.
Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.
Yom, Legendary
Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 5 Seconds.
Evoke the Druid's
Petrify
, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.
Zec, Rare
Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown) Cooldown: 2 Seconds.
Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4 seconds.
With 17 Runes of Ritual and 28 Runes of Invocation initially, there are endless possibilities for players to create their own flashy Runewords when Patch 2.0 officially goes live! Keep in mind, all players playing on the 2.0 PTR will be able to collect and experiment with Runes and Runewords, but once the patch goes live, only players with the Vessel of Hatred Expansion will be able to access this feature.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Notes Patch 2.0 Dev Update Summary
How do you feel about the Runewords coming to Diablo 4 in Patch 2.0? Share some of your favorite combinations with us in the comments below - we want to hear your ideas!
