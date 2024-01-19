This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Loot From Nightmare Dungeons Tier 90+ Will be Item Level 925 - Season 3
Diablo IV
2 hr 29 min ago
PopularTopular
Included in the recent
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.0 Patch Notes
, Blizzard noted many changes coming to Item Power ranges in Season of the Construct. Namely, the developers communicated that Nightmare Dungeons at Tier 90 and above will only drop Item Level 925 gear.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Patch Notes 925 iLevel Gear Easier to Get
Blizzard
All monsters above Level 144 (Nightmare Dungeon Tier 90+) now are guaranteed to drop 925 Item Power gear.
In Diablo 4 Season of Blood, Item Power ranges were introduced to give players an idea of the level of gear that they could receive by completing a piece of content. Now, in Season of the Construct, these Item Power ranges have been brought up, so that players will be able to receive higher-quality gear more consistently.
What do you think of this change to Nightmare Dungeon Item Power ranges? Will you farm Tier 90 Nightmare Dungeons to guarantee Item Level 925 loot, or will it still be more efficient to continue farming
Uber Duriel
? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
