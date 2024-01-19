Helltides Almost Always Available in Diablo 4 Season 3

I think this change doesn't do as much as they might think it does for people with limited playtime.If cinders still expire, and I get on for half an hour or even more, but a Helltide is almost over, I'm not going to have time to get cinders for anything, so I'm going to go do something else. I'm not likely to want to stop whatever I decided to go do and go back to Helltides when they start over.I'm still going to have to plan my play time around Helltides if I need them. Only just barely better than the current system now. Not really a fan.But I know this game isn't made for me, as much as I wish it were.