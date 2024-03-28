This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Tormented Echo Bosses Coming in Diablo 4 Season 4 - Uber Version of Ubers
Diablo IV
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
Arktane
From deep within the
Pit of Artificers
one may uncover
Stygian Stones
, a truly cursed item which for the brave or foolhardy may either bring great rewards - or certain doom.
Players seeking a challenge above all others can attempt to take on the
Tormented Echoes
of the Ladder Bosses such as
Andariel
, Duriel, Varshan, and more. These bosses are an extreme challenge and as such will be
Level 200
.
Tormented Echoes of all ladder bosses can be summoned with Stygian Stones, obtained from deep within The Pit.
Stygian Stones are needed along with an increased amount of summoning materials, but fear not – they also drop more rewards!
Tormented Echoes will be level 200.
All items dropped are item level 925.
Defeating your first Tormented Echo drops one Resplendent Spark as a first-time reward (account bound).
Only the player who opened The Pit has the chance of receiving the Materials used for summoning Tormented Echoes.
The Tormented Echoes will surely slay all but the most stalwart and swift. Do you have what it takes to braves the depths of evil and survive? Let us know what you think about this new, brutal challenge in the comments below!
