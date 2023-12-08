This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Stormclaw Druid Guide - Now Live
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hours ago
by
PopularTopular
With the release of Patch 1.2.3, Diablo 4's latest endgame content - Abattoir of Zir is now available! We've got another guide to help players through this new challenge - Stormclaw Druid!
The Stormclaw build has had a makeover for Abattoir of Zir. First of all, the Paragon Boards have undergone massive changes to accommodate , which will significantly boost the build's power level. We also grab more Maximum Life and Armor to account for the increased Abattoir of Zir survivability requirements. Lastly, the build now revolves around to constantly group up monsters, which solves the build's AoE weakness and will help us beat the time constraint. The main build will be undergoing similar changes as this version of the build is simply stronger.
Are you sure it's okay if my Life Pool blinks red?
To learn more about the Stormclaw Druid Guide build, check out our Diablo 4 Stormclaw Druid Abattoir of Zir Build Guide!
The build has undergone various adjustments since it's inception, with the most notable being the removal of the defensive engine. Even though the use of led to a virtually unkillable build, it necessitated too many sacrifices, which led to mediocre damage output. Although that wasn't a big problem before, the increased damage demands of Abattoir of Zir that require you to complete it in under 10 minutes require alterations.
If you'd like to learn more about the Stormclaw Druid, be sure to check out the links below!
