Abattoir of Zir Hotfix Now Live - Increased Glyph Experience, Difficulty Changes

Game Updates

Paragon Glyph experience rewarded from the Abattoir of Zir has been increased, with significant increases for higher tiers.



Examples:



Tier 1: Unchanged(1000)

Tier 5: 1800 → 2800

Tier 10: 3900 → 11600

Tier 20: 11900 → 65400

Tier 25: 17800 → 117100

Developer’s Note: This affects both Bloodseekers encountered throughout Season of Blood content as well as Abattoir of Zir.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue related to leveling Glyphs in the Season Journey.

Performance and stability improvements.

Fixed an issue where a few skills had unintended interactions with the progression bar in Abattoir of Zir.

Bloodseekers can no longer spawn with the Vampiric or Suppressor Affixes.We’ve restructured the earlier tiers of Abattoir of Zir, and the experience now begins with a difficulty close to that of Tier 90 Nightmare Dungeons. The Monsters continue to rapidly scale, reaching a similar difficulty of Nightmare Dungeon Tier 100 by Tier 5, and matching the current Live difficulty tuning by Tier 10. Additionally, we’ve reduced incoming damage by up to ~20% throughout all Tiers of Abattoir of Zir.