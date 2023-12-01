This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Abattoir of Zir Runs End When Anyone in the Group Dies - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
silec
During the recent
Campfire Chat livestream
, the developers clarified that a run in the upcoming seasonal event Abattoir of Zir ends as soon as anyone in the party dies.
Previously, Associate Game Director
Joe Piepiora mentioned in a BlizzCon interview with Screen Rant
that a run in the Abattoir of Zir will end as soon as you die. Whether you play in a group or not, any death in the Abattoir of Zir will immediately end the run and force you to craft a new sigil if you want to try again.
