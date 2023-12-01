(FIXED) EU Trading Post Live - No Crimson Glimmerfur Mount Yet, Save Your Tenders!

I really hope this means they listened to the feedback about pet as reward being lackluster, and decided to add the mount to the monthly completion reward as well.
It wouldn’t surprise me if it was always intended as a Feb reward and someone put the wrong thing in the dec article
Still think its meant to be a Christmas present reward due to the description, unless they plan to bring him back every year in the trading post.
I'm not buying anything from the Trading Post until this is fixed.
They should hold onto that mount until January and give us a Santa sleigh for Christmas 😂
Well i bought the pet and the mount i had frozen, no 600 tender left over, but i can still freeze the fox if they patch it in.That red fox would be double amazing if it could be used for dragonriding
Maybe for Christmas, under the tree ?
People complaining about clickbaity article or useless article etc. I just appreciate wowhead making new articles daily.Yesterday was so boring everytime I checked wowhead, no news to read. Just keep posting news please.
also: the shaman 3-Piece Armor was 500 tenders for me, when the evoker, mage and hunter 3-piece sets were only 450
When it comes to the Trading Post, it's us people from EU who are the beta-testers xD
Wasn't even planning on getting that mount anyway. It's just a recolour of the Ardenweald mount. I got mogs to buy.