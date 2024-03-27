This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Wowhead Now Hiring - WoW Classic Writers & Cataclysm Classic Rogue Writer
Classic
Posted
2 hr 27 min ago
by
Rokman
The Wowhead team is hiring Guide Writers for our WoW Classic site. This is a paid opportunity, with reimbursement for any new content you create, as well as updates to existing pages.
Writer Opportunities
We are looking for writers to join our Wow Classic Content Team to provide ongoing coverage of WoW Classic, specifically for Season of Discovery, Cataclysm Classic, Hardcore WoW, and any other versions of WoW Classic that might come up in the future!
WoW Classic General Guide Writer
The General Guide Writer would focus on non Class specific content, such as Professions, Reputation, Zone guides, Event Guides, and general dungeon and raid information. General Guide Writers are likely to write for all versions of WoW Classic, such as Classic Era, Hardcore, Season of Discovery, and Cataclysm Classic. If you are very familiar with WoW Classic, are great at explaining things to your guildmates, and looking to write guides for Wowhead, please reach out.
Cataclysm Classic Rogue Class Writer
We are currently looking for a Rogue Class Writer to cover all 3 specializations in Cataclysm Classic, Assassination DPS, Combat DPS, and Subtlety DPS. Guide content must be kept up-to-date with the latest theorycrafting, as what is the most optimal rotation or gear will need to be updated moving from Phase to Phase. If you are a theorycrafter in the Rogue community, believe you are an ideal candidate, and are looking to write guides for Wowhead, please reach out.
The ideal candidate would:
Be 18 years or older
Be legally able to work for a US based company as a contractor
Enjoy discussing and theorycrafting World of Warcraft Classic
Be familiar with Guide/Technical Writing
Provide theorycrafting and opinions on the latest development notes
Be actively involved with the WoW Classic online community
Enjoy explaining the franchise to other players through writing
Be available at least a few hours a week to write and research
How to Apply
Send us an email with the Subject 'WoW Classic Guide Writer Position' to containing the following information:
Current experience with WoW Classic games
What you're most looking forward to with Cataclysm Classic or a future Season of Discovery Phase
Your current involvement with the WoW Classic Online community
Particularly for class writers, we are looking for community presence and leadership
You should be recognized as an expert in your class and role, leading others in the community in the right direction
Writing examples ideally in guide/technical writing and/or editorial work
We will be reviewing applications immediately and will be in touch with strong candidates very quickly.
Feel free to send any questions you might have about this opportunity to our e-mail .
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post