More Mobs on Right Side of Map in Plunderstorm

2+2=4 again. Thanks Blizzard
Okay, great. Except now I have Into the Storm completed, but do not have the Coralscale Salamanther unlocked. Can see it in the journal, but can't mount it.
Good changes, more mobs were needed in some areas indeed, and I'm not sure if X marks the spot was the one to open 2 chests or take 2 consumable items, but no matter what, a welcome reduction of requirements for those, in some areas it was basically impossible to find chests, especially.
FY Blizzard. we spent a week with all you mistakes and bugs, and now you give them more adds?
if i have account-wide flying, why can't I fly in Plunderstorm ? It's my account !
I wonder if they are going to reward those mounts from the achievements who already got them. I have all but one achievement in the meta but yet none of this items were given to me as the reward
Was the black color for nether drake fixed or what? It better be!Edit: Just checked.. and the color is still missing when I go to to change my netherdrake's appearance... what is going on here?Also no fixes for the UI bugs plaguing retail since plunderstorm? I ask again, what is going on here?
Ofc still no fix for plunderstorm daily quest to reward at least 1 renown level... Shame.
wish this effort was put into season 4 instead