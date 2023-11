Join Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield, Lead Software Engineer Nora Valletta, and host Bethany Stout as they cast the spotlight on a curious new twist on World of Warcraft® Classic, Season of Discovery, and what players can look forward to on their adventures throughout Azeroth, including a peek at the upcoming raid, Gnomeregan, along with some humorous behind-the-scenes stories.



