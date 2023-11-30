World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is Now Live!

Season of Discovery is now live for World of Warcraft® Classic! The time has come to gather your friends, create a new character, and scour the lands of Azeroth to discover class-altering abilities, new endgame activities, and a new Rune Engraving system.This Season brings an initial level cap of 25 and a new level-25 endgame, including a 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid with new mechanics, new and reimagined bosses to challenge player tactics and strategies, and fresh rewards.
What's in Store
Discover Your PlaystyleHidden throughout Azeroth are special runes
waiting to be discovered. These runes can augment player characters in new and exciting ways by providing access to abilities not available in WoW Classic. Some runes will be in plain sight, others will be tucked away, and a few will require teamwork to access.
Freedom to ExperimentRune engraving
will allow players to apply and remove abilities at will as they experiment with different builds to create a truly unique play experience.
A New Approach to EndgameSeason of Discovery will start with an initial level cap of 25
. Over time, the cap will incrementally increase to offer a more progressive endgame experience that will shift with each level band as new abilities become available for players during level-up.
Classic Dungeons ReimaginedEach phase's level cap will provide new content for players to experience, starting with the level 25 Blackfathom Deeps 10-player raid
: formerly a level-up 5-player dungeon, it has been reworked with redesigned boss encounters to offer exciting challenges that will put players' builds to the test.
Put Your Builds and Skills to the TestFor players more interested in testing their builds and skills against others, there will be an outdoor PvP event in Ashenvale. Additionally, the Honor system and Battlegrounds will be available from day one.
Realms of Adventure AwaitWe've expanded the capacity of our realms for Season of Discovery to support more players. As a part of the initial launch, players may still experience some queues. We will be monitoring realm health and populations should additional realms be needed.PvP realms, in particular, have been designed to maintain faction balance as they grow. To help maintain a regular balance between the factions, creating new characters in a more dominant faction may be temporarily limited on a specific realm until a closer equilibrium is reestablished. Please note that enforced faction balance and temporary character creation limitations will only be limited to PvP realms and will not affect PvE realms.
Getting Into Season of DiscoveryTo begin your new adventure, download and install the Battle.net desktop app. Access to Season of Discovery is available to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription—no additional purchase is required. Players can subscribe by visiting the Battle.net Shop
.
- Open the Battle.net desktop app and select World of Warcraft from the game selection menu. It may need to update itself if you haven't run it recently.
- Select World of Warcraft Classic. You'll see a second dropdown for Account if you have more than one World of Warcraft account and select the active account you wish to play on (first-time adventurers or those looking for a fresh start will need to create a new Battle.net account.
- Click the Install button. You'll see an installation progress bar showing you when the installation is available to play.
- Once the installation is complete, click the Play button.
- Select the Season of Discovery realm you want to play on, which will be identified in the Realm Selection tabs along with Classic and Hardcore.
- Select Create New Character to choose your faction, class, and race, then customize your character and name them.
For the best experience, make sure your graphics drivers are up to date—for the current system requirements for PC and Mac, visit our support page
.Learn more about what's next for the Season of Discovery in our latest WoWCast
. We look forward to seeing what new adventures you undertake this Season!