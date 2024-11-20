The Best Addons for WoW Classic Fresh

pawg
All you need is Deathlog for HC.
AFAIK if you are intending to download addons for classic hc/sod/era it is the _classic_era_ folder not just _classic_ as thats in cata now it could just be my file structure so take this with a grain of salt
This is my first time playing classic, when the new realms are out tomorrow. I'd love to hit the ground running. If I log into a current classic realm and set up my UI there, I assume it'll work on the fresh ones, too?
Don’t forget BetterVendorPrice for stack sizes and vendor sell price