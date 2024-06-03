"SoD is Cruising Along" - Phase 4 Information will be Shared When Ready

What a bait
Even the wowhead article on sod is delayed
Dead game is dead
Already cancelled my sub. Its cruising along just fine Aggrend!
I got Gen AI to summarize this post for us. "We bit off more than we could chew with SOD, Cata, and now retail launching. SOD is being put on the back burner because more players on on retail/cata. You'll need to wait even longer."
SOD is dead.... players who play SOD are the lowest of the wow gamers by skill ranking. It's like elementary kids trying to compete again College Athletes and Professionals (retail). SoD should be made for people who can only play with one hand, 3 buttons for a rotation and W to move forward.
I'm gonna be honest, SoD has been a big L. What exactly are people discovering other then runes? The "raids" have been super mid, the pvp stuff has been good at first but after the first week it's meh, and the discovery part it a joke.
you guys are absolutely insane lol. I'm glad they realized they have to take more time on phase 4. Like why are you guys bashing them for NOT rushing a product...? Go do anything else! Cancel your sub, play blackjack or fallout or literally anything else in this world. Just give the devs the time they need so they can possibly make phase 4 better than 2 and 3 lol.it's one team that got decked by having to do too much (cata launch was messy, this is why!). It pains me so much to defend modern blizzard in any way but I don't see how you can fault Aggrend for what is his overlords fault, if anyone.
Just enjoying the weekly balance patches
SOD HYPE!GET ME IN THERE COACH AND LOCK IT IN 🔒🔒🔒
One of my biggest issues has been the complete domination of Cataclysm news and updates vs SoD. SoD players are being trampled with all this exciting, interesting, cared-for content for Cataclysm. It's almost as if there's a directive that SoD must remain silent to let Cata shine and get players playing.I disagree with Aggrend, starvation is worse than breadcrumbs.
so I guess they are not working on sod Sadge
tweet from last week. even wowhead forgot sod was a thing
I really hope "a lesson learned" was to make raids into 20-man and go back to 10-man raids, or atleast give us the option like cataclysm.
of course retail and cata classic going with mop forward and for sure wod and legion to hit high end is their priority... SoD is side project.. sadly it WAS successful but they ruined it .. might be on purpose maybe they dont know how to deliver the product and maintain it right.. never to be understandable. Just really wish they for once be honest and said their plans officially and not let community find it hard way.