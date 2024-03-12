Season of Discovery March 12th Hotfixes - Living Flame Changes, Steady Shot Buffs

lol they keep buffing these ranged hunter abilities that don't matter, absolutely no one using steady shot lil bro
That living flame change makes no sense at all. It's not a buff or a nerf just a change for no reason.
Typical incorrect wowhead article, the living flame change is effectively a nerf as the spell now spends twice the time traveling to the target as it did previously.
The mage living flame is slower too it seems now
meanwhile rogues still are basically single target(shuriken toss is terrible) and mage got 2 another big aoe runes lmao
People are not really understanding how much a Nerf the Living Flame change is, let me break it down.It takes about 5-6 seconds for Living Flame to reach the target, at 20 seconds that is 25% of the spells duration, giving roughly 15 ticks of damageWhen the total duration of Living Flame is 10 seconds that is 50-60% of the spells duration, giving 4-5 ticks of damage. Additionally, you will have to press it twice in the same minute so it is doubled in mana cost and requires an additional GCD on Boss Fights.Over the same one minute period, you now do 8-10 ticks of damage, instead of 15 and the mana cost is double and requires an additional GCD.
The reason for the living flame nerf is to incentivice Arcane and frost mages to use a different rune I think.
time to use icy veins
The community announced these changes hours before Blizzard did. Just lazy.
Is a buff if you can cast it at melee range, and make sure the enemy can't run away from his entire duration in a PvP situation.Is a nerf if you are too far away from your target, and if the enemy can run away from this skill in a PvP situation.
perfect, i like these updates.lets give rogues a better version of shadowstep,lets give rogues cloak of shadow.lets give rogues 50% wound next please.
This change is good for mages in PvE , can't comment on pvp , it feels tuned well. The damage feels moderate but not game changing , the cd is long enough that it allows for good rotation control and the threat reduction on aoe will porobably make threat more manageble.
Living Bomb still gets to be a high damage, no cooldown, zero setup, instant cast, highly spammable long range DoT+AoE though