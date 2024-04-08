Season of Discovery Hotfixes April 8 - Avatar of Hakkar HP Nerf, Loganaar Fix

this hotfix litterally broke our run and despawned bosses mid pull and locked us out of raid. Yet the hotfix says it fixed it. #$%^ing joke
Warrior threat fix and where is druid aggro change? Some abilities still dont do much threath at all :< And using gore rune is still garbage if you use lacerate instead of mangle. I hope blizz finally looks at feral tanks
No mention of the ranged hunter "fix" (nerf) anywhere
Good googly moogly! This change is perhaps one of the most BONKERS things if I've seen today! And that was BEFORE the red object incident! 😂😂
These Eranikus nerfs are not even remotely close to what is needed. The boss has more mechanics than the entirety of Naxxramas. This is a retail boss designed for retail players. Keep that stuff away from SoD.
Please fix bosses not dropping any loot sometimes. It really sucks to kill something and get literally nothing.
No fix for warlock Pandemic rune not working with Shadow and Flame yet? I hope that gets fixed sooner than later.
No changes to the nearly useless heal mage? Also no change for the completely USELESS shield rune thats party only and absords 125dmg only?Arcane Heal feels dead atm, not even possible to heal BRD good, while every other heal could scratch specific body parts healing it...
Need a reagant vendor in Booty Bay folks
Alchemy quest Mixology for fun and Profit is STILL bugged, now it is requiring a bugged version of Elixir of Demonslaying that doesnt exist.