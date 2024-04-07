This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Darkmoon Faire Now Live - New Season of Discovery Cards for Turn-Ins
Classic
Posted
44 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
The Darkmoon Faire is now live on Season of Discovery Realms in Elwynn Forest from April 7 through April 13 - time to turn in your new Darkmoon Cards!
The Darkmoon Faire is making its first appearance in Phase 3 of Season of Discovery, and while players can experience the expected Faire foods, games, and prizes, there is a new addition to the Darkmoon Faire in Phase 3: new Darkmoon Decks to turn in.
WoW Classic Darkmoon Faire Guide
The four new Decks provide several powerful trinkets after turning them in, including
Darkmoon Card: Torment
and
Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm
. While the locations of many of the cards have been found, one card in particular - the
Ace of Nightmares
- is proving to be particularly elusive! It seems that Season of Discovery still has one or two aces up its sleeve after all.
Deck
Darkmoon Card
Dunes Deck
Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm
Wilds Deck
Darkmoon Card: Overgrowth
Plagues Deck
Darkmoon Card: Decay
Nightmares Deck
Darkmoon Card: Torment
If you find the
Ace of Nightmares
, be sure to turn the completed deck in to
Professor Thaddeus Paleo
and let us know in the comments below!
