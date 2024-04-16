Season of Discovery Hotfixes - April 16th

so glad I waited to buy seeds after they went back up, this should bring them back down to 10-12g maybe cheaper if you factor in the sigil cost removal.
They didn't even mention that the paladin ST set bonus was changed for holy paladins. This change was done midphase without any prior notice from blizzard. So any holy paladin (all 6 of us left in SoD) that started building our previously BIS set now have to start over at 0/3 or use an inferior set for the rest of the phase.
Good to see that they finally did something about Grizzby.I almost feel bad for the people that bought parts to relist at profit.Almost.
So happy I bought mats for Grizzby for around 100g yesterday to get a rune that is now free...
RIP Fel guard, you where never good, and now you're just outclassed.
Victory Rush looks great now for leveling! The damage it does is pretty good, and if you don't have Flagellation it's a really good rune to speed up the leveling process.
They to change imp portals