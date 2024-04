Starsurge no longer consumes Clearcasting procs from Omen of Clarity.

Skull Bash rune moved to the Hands slot (was the Leg slot).

Lacerate rune moved to the Leg slot (was Hands).

Lacerate threat increased substantially.

Light's Grace rune moved to the Bracer slot (was Helm).

Focused Attacks now generates 3 additional energy (up from 2)

The Internal Cooldown for Overcharged has been increased to 3 seconds

Life Tap now grants mana return to warlock pets as well

Unstable Affliction's damage has been increased by roughly 120%

Warlocks with Metamorphosis active and the Master Demonologist talent will now gain increased threat generation when they summon an Imp or Felguard (was decreased threat generation).

Victory Rush heal increased to 30% of the Warrior's health (was 10%).

Throughout the beginning of phase 3, we've closely monitored in-game progress, feedback from the community, and bug reports.With scheduled weekly maintenance next week, we'll make the following class adjustments.