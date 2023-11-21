This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Patch 1.15 Build 52212 PTR Datamining - Season of Discovery Rune Changes
Classic
Posted
1 hr 53 min ago
by
Rokman
In the most recent build for the Public Test Realm of Season of Discovery, we've datamined some Rune Changes. Some of the most notable being adjustments are to tank Runes, reducing the passive bonus threat gained for Shaman and Warlock tanks.
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral Combat
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Spells (4)
Engrave your gloves with the Wild Growth rune:
Heals all of target player's party members within 1540 yards of target player for (1434 / 100 * 7 *) over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.
Engrave your pants with the Skull Bash rune:
Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target's skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. Shares a cooldown with Feral Charge.
Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target's skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. Shares a cooldown with Feral Charge.
Heals all of target player's party members within 1540 yards of target player for (1434 / 100 * 7 *) over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodic Heal Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1434 (SP mod: 0.0530.061)
Cost changed from 23.0% of base mana to 28.0% of base mana
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Spells (2)
Engrave your chest or robe with the Lone Wolf rune:
You deal 25%15% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.
Engrave your pants with the Sniper Training rune:
Your Shot abilities gain 30%10% increased critical strike chance while you have not moved for the last 6 sec.
Class Tools
Arcane
Talents
Fire
Talents
Frost
Talents
Spells (1)
Your current target with your Temporal Beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5 seconds. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal Beacon 5 seconds ago.
Cooldown changed from 1 min cooldown to 30 sec cooldown
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
Spells (10)
The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 6040 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min.
Range changed from 60 yd range to 40 yd range
The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all targets within a 40 yard radius. Any heals you cast on those targets will also heal the Beacon for 1% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts until cancelled.
Range changed from 60 yd range to 40 yd range
An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana.
Cooldown changed from 4 sec cooldown to 6 sec cooldown
30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active.
Engrave your chest with the Seal of Martyrdom rune:
Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targetsyour target, but you lose health equal to 2%10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 2% of all10% of damage you take
from this seal.
Unleashing this Seal's energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 2%10% of the damage inflicted.
Engrave your gloves with the Beacon of Light rune:
The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 6040 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min.
Engrave your gloves with the Hand of Reckoning rune:
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you to gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled.
Engrave your pants with the Divine Sacrifice rune:
30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active.
Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.
While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you to gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled.
Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targetsyour target, but you lose health equal to 2%10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 2% of all10% of damage you take
from this seal.
Unleashing this Seal's energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 2%10% of the damage inflicted.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 210
Class Tools
Discipline
Talents
Holy
Talents
Shadow
Talents
Spells (3)
Heals all of target player's party members within 1540 yards of target player for (* 51 / 100) to (* 57 / 100).162 / 100) to (* 180 / 100).
Cost changed from 21.0% of base mana to 28.0% of base mana
Engrave your chest or robe with the Strength of Soul rune:
Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by 4 sec. In addition, targets of your Power Word: Shield will gain Rage from taking damage despite the damage being absorbed, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by your Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.
Engrave your gloves with the Circle of Healing rune:
Heals all of target player's party members within 1540 yards of target player for (* 51 / 100) to (* 57 / 100).162 / 100) to (* 180 / 100).
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Combat
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Spells (1)
Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage, and cause the target to bleed for (Attack power * 5 / 100) damage every 2 sec for 12 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point.
Saber Slash benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike.
Cost changed from 55 Energy to 45 Energy
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Spells (9)
For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party members, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Healing Rain
rune:Rain rune:
Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player's party members within that area for (* 15 / 100) every second.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Shield Mastery rune:
Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 4%8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.
Engrave your gloves with the Molten Smash rune:
BlastBlast rune:
Blast up to 0 enemies in a cone in front of you for (* 72 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) to (* 108 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.
Engrave your pants with the Ancestral Guidance rune:
For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party members, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target.
Engrave your pants with the Shamanistic Rage rune:
Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Your party members within 40 yards will also receive 10% of the mana you receive this way.
Engrave your pants with the Way of Earth rune:
While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 100%50% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
Blast up to 0 enemies in a cone in front of you for (* 72 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) to (* 108 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.
Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Your party members within 40 yards will also receive 10% of the mana you receive this way.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Spells (5)
Engrave your chest or robe with the Lake of Fire rune:
Gain the Lake of Fire ability:
Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals to affected enemies by 40% for 15 sec.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Master Channeler rune:
Gain the Master Channeler ability:
Your Drain Life is no longer channeled, lasts 15 sec with a 15 sec cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage.
Engrave your gloves with the Metamorphosis rune:
Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 100%50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:
Searing Pain: Now instant.
Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Curse of Recklessness: Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains a 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee.
Demon Charge
Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.
Demonic Howl
Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec.
Engrave your gloves with the Shadow Bolt Volley rune:
Gain the Shadow Bolt Volley ability:
Your Shadow Bolt now strikes up to 5 targets within a chain distance of 10 yards, but for 20% reduced damage.
Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 100%50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:
Searing Pain: Now instant.
Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.
Curse of Recklessness: Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains a 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee.
Demon Charge
Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.
Demonic Howl
Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6 sec.
Class Tools
Arms
Talents
Fury
Talents
Protection
Talents
Spells (2)
Engrave your pants with the Consumed by Rage rune:
Enrages you and grants you a 25%20% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.
Engrave your pants with the Furious Thunder rune:
Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, and can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Lucipurr
on 2023-11-21T21:20:34-06:00
No AOE seal for Paladin? :c
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post