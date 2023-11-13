Patch 1.15 Build 52146 PTR Hunter Rune Change - Season of Discovery

Cool
Its interesting giving hunters kings, but at the cost of an aspect seems a bit unbalanced
They better do something with 2h Enhancement. Otherwise, Blizz is going to have a mutiny on their hands.
Wait are they getting rid of expose weakness rune?
I thought they weren't going to do SoD PTR?
Blizzard needs to be adding crit immunity to Warrior's Devastate rune. It's crazy that they won't be until higher levels with defense gear while the "new" tanks can wear DPS gear and become crit immune from one freaking rune.
Nice change, unfortunately this should rather hit retail lol
This is a very bad change to be honest, and is going to be a very large hunter nerf, purely because it will block hunters for from using any other chest rune in a raid instance. (Atleast on horde)I feel like all sort of group utility should have its own engraving slot, because like this you cant have lone wolf and play marksmanship and provide utility at the same time, not to mention BM and Melee hunter loose important abilities too