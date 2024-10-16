Patch 1.15.5 Found on Encrypted Servers - Season of Discovery Phase 6

They really rushing us through this @#$% huh
Its coming still in 2024 december?
calm down. give us 10 weeks of content.
SoD AQ could be very interesting. Imagine Cthun but in his full glory and not a half designed mess
need hc dungeons with new loot
Looking forward to it! Happy thoughts
Sorry about the copium but i hope its fresh era
SodaPoppin mentioned that there will be big news announced in November but wouldn't get into specifics. Perhaps they're rushing through SOD because Classic+ is coming. In a Blizz Dev interview, one of the developers hinted that all the work going into SOD isn't just for SOD and there's something bigger to come. Originally, I didn't believe that SOD was a test for Classic+, but I'm starting to believe that's exactly what it is.
Moi j'aimerais bien qu'on ait enfin les dragons du cauchemar et un nouveau donjon intéressant pour éviter de trop stack dans AQ20, voir l'event pvp de Silithus remis au gout du jour avec des loots intéressant
En Ingles, por favor?On Topic: I expect them to pull out the World Boss dragons as instanced bi-weekly, AQ20 to be tuned to 10 and allow up to 20, AQ40 to be tuned to 20 and allow 40, and AQ20 to be bi-weekly lockout with gear somewhere around BWL levels of power.Edit: My limited french says Homie said about the same thing I did.