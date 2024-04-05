Nightmare Incursion Daily Quest in Feralas Awarding More Reputation - Season of Discovery

LOL, this definitely seems like a data issue. Should probably add a unique key to the Quest ID column. Whoops!
Is it just me or is this whole incursion stuff just way to OP?You can go 40-50 quicker by doing the same boring dailys repeated quicker then questing normally or doing dungeon's.With the added benefit of earning like 1000+ gold.What a let down tbf, just boring repeated quests is by far the best way.
Def been some number issues. Ashenvale Incursion repeatables still gives more money than the quests in the Hinterlands.
Better hurry up before Blizzard catches wind of this again.Can't wait to see "BUT I HAVE A JOB ITS NOT FAIR" like with the Gold "Error" they had
This phase blew the economy to smithereens because of the gold bug - So everyone who did Nightmare Incursion right at launch is now 50 with +1000g in their bag.-The rest of us will have around 100-150g from 40-50.The content is basically made for bots, this is not daily quests but repeatable quests.-People run on a line for 8 hours, looking like robots.So anyone getting to the party late, are asking them selves right now "Why would I do this content?"-They wouldn't. They missed out on the "big" reward because the gold bug was fixed while they were locked out from servers, they missed out on the "rush-fun" because they were locked out from the servers, they missed the opportunity to meet a lot of people right at peak hype because they were locked out from the servers, they are far behind the curve because of the bugs abused was fixed while they were locked out from the servers.-They are now gonna run around alone, acting and looking like a bot doing repeatable content for how many hours till they hit 50. And be unable to find groups because they are late to the party, no one will take them dungeoning or raiding for gear cus no logs and no gold.
pls dont make dailies in vanilla ((((((((((((