New: The Crystal Vale Raid

Fight Prince Thunderaan reimagined as a true world boss tuned for 20 players but allowing up to 40. This encounter is available to all players regardless of whether you’re on the Thunderfury questline. Players can earn exciting new loot designed for all classes and specializations. Did someone say, “Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker?” You’ll be able to earn this legendary weapon which has had a few additional improvements for Season of Discovery.