Simplified Rune Discovery, Tier 2 Bracers for Undermine Real, & New Bosses - Season of Discovery

Season of Discovery Phase 5 allows players to venture into the Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub raid dungeons, collect new Tier 2 armor sets, and more— all waiting for you to discover. Your new adventures begin at 1:00 pm PDT globally.

Blackwing Lair

In the dark recesses of the mountain's peak, Nefarian, the eldest son of Deathwing, conducts some of his most awful experimentation, controlling mighty beings like puppets and combining the eggs of different dragonflights with horrific results. Should he prove successful, even darker pursuits rest on the horizon.

Step into Blackwing Lair as a reimagined 20-40 player raid dungeon with a host of new mechanics including a swappable difficulty system allowing you to engage in greater challenges by activating new raid-wide effects based on each of the five dragonflight’s unique abilities.

Leave no raider behind. Tuned as a 20-player encounter, players can bring additional friends to the adventure, with up to 40 players!

As you make your way through the depths of the lair, keep a sharp eye out for some additional drops and their rewarding discoveries.

New Tier 2 Sets and Reworked Itemization Inside

Similar to Tier 1 sets from the Molten Core raid, Tier 2 armor sets are expanding to include multiple variations for different talent specializations and playstyles.

The alternate versions of these new Tier 2 sets have new appearances and increased stats from the previous version of the Tier 2 sets and utilize Tier 1 set bonuses. This allows players more options to choose from when selecting the gear they would like to use while fine-tuning their playstyle.

Players can also exchange Firelands Embers from the Blackrock Eruption event by visiting with Lokthos Darkbargainer in Blackrock Depths for elemental essences.

New Rewards on the Tarnished Undermine Real vendor

Pix Xizzix now has additional new items such as Tier 2 bracer tokens for all classes available to purchase along with relics for druids, paladins, and shaman.

Zul’Gurub

Deep within the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient troll city full of untold peril awaits. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries? Assemble a band of hardy explorers and make your way to Zul’Gurub, a max-level, up to 20-player raid instance with many epic items to procure from its verdant tree-lined avenues and lost temples.

Zul’Gurub invites 10-20 players into this raid dungeon. Rewards and difficulty are tuned for 10, with room for 20 to join in the hunt for treasures untold.

Players will be able to earn updated and redesigned rewards. Hakkar also offers new encounter mechanics and rewards for defeating him while all Zandalari Priests alive. Defeating Zandalari Priests now also grants access to buffs from powerful loa spirits like Hethiss and Shirvallah. Players will need to figure out the best route through Zul’Gurub to maximize the the effectiveness of these powerful spells.

Players may also manually choose which boss they would like to face in the Edge of Madness Encounter. To fight a specific boss, click on their specific tablet and activate the brazier with Gurubashi Mojo Madness while the aura is active.

Simplified Rune Discovery

In Season of Discovery Phase 5, many rune abilities have their discoveries streamlined to allow players to more easily complete those discoveries and obtain their runes.

Pix Xizzix in Booty Bay now also makes bind-on-account tokens available for characters who have finished certain shared discoveries such as the Dark Riders, Wild Gods, Ley Lines, or Illari Duskfeather. Simply purchase the relevant emblem and mail it to an alt character to redeem at a special Rune Broker in Stormwind and Orgrimmar for their appropriate class rune.

New Class-Specific Item Discoveries

We have more discoveries for you to make in Phase 5, including new class-specific items for every class to find. For now, our lips are sealed on more details.

PvP Updates

The new phase ushers in additional Honor updates along with an increase to PvP ranks over time beginning with the release of Phase 5, allowing characters to continue earning ranks above rank 10. Players earn more honor in battlegrounds along, by turning in Marks of Honor, and will earn slightly more Marks of Honor from losses in Warsong Gulch and Arathi basin.

More Surprises Ahead!

Season of Discovery Phase 5 adds a few other surprises in the form of a new raid boss and new dungeon boss, complete with all new loot! We look forward to seeing you engage with these new encounters.

New: The Crystal Vale Raid

Fight Prince Thunderaan reimagined as a true world boss tuned for 20 players but allowing up to 40. This encounter is available to all players regardless of whether you’re on the Thunderfury questline. Players can earn exciting new loot designed for all classes and specializations. Did someone say, “Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker?” You’ll be able to earn this legendary weapon which has had a few additional improvements for Season of Discovery.

Step back into Demon Fall Canyon to encounter a new boss, just waiting to set you a new challenge.

Good luck and may your blades never dull and your mana bar be plentiful!