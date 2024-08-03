Molten Core Boss Strategy Guide Now Live - Season of Discovery

The Molten Core
is the new last boss encountered in Molten Core
. This is an optional boss that can only be fought if the rest of the raid has been cleared on Heat 3 difficulty. This boss should be fought by first splitting into 2 groups, this not only lowers the downtime from moving out of Meteor
s, but it also allows the raid to grab the Primal Flame Elemental
s away from the friendly Hydraxian Firefighter
NPCs with more quickly.
You need two tanks, one to tank The Molten Core
, and another to taunt the Primal Flame Elemental
s when the former summons them with Conjure Flame
. These need to be two separate tanks because The Molten Core
applies a stacking debuff (Melt Armor
) on whoever is tanking it, increasing their physical damage taken. This isn't an issue for tanking the main boss itself since its main hits are all fire magic damage, on the other hand, the Primal Flame Elemental
s do physical damage.