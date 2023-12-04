Metamorphosis Rune Acquisition Change Incoming - Season of Discovery

This is actually the whole reason I bounced off SoD and lost interest. Even worse than not being able to find a group to get it later is it's utter uselessness now. Imagine creating a new role for a class...specifically a tank. It's the sole reason I chose Warlock. As a long time retail wow player (since vanilla). I always said it'd be AWESOME if warlocks had a legit tanking spec. Now you create one - and lock it behind entering the level 25 raid. By the time you've entered the raid the phase is practically over. The leveling is done for now, you clearly already have tanks in your guild because you are in the raid and have killed a boss, you probably didn't stop at one. At that point it's irrelevant if the warlock can tank. I had hopes of doing some dungeons and stuff as a warlock. Seems kind of short cited to come out with that and put it behind the 'end game' for the phase before you can even experience what a lot of people that play that class are probably playing for.Absolutely bizarre decision making
So are we also going to remove the needless favoritism for alliance requirements? Horde having to go all the way to Redridge and not having an alternative option is insane.
I do not for a second believe it was a mistake. If it was legitimately a mistake, they would have apologized and fixed it right away, rather than telling us to go pound sand and get it easier next phase.
Honestly, I'm glad that they are changing it around rather than just recognizing it as a mistake and doubling down with a "just do the raid 5-head".Given that the entirety of SoD is rewriting the rules of how we did classic, the fact that so far the worst issues we've had are the raid being cleared so quickly and having a rune locked behind a raid, it seems like it's going pretty well and is enjoyed.Glad they the dev team is discovering just as much as the players.
this rune should have been made available at lvl 15 not lvl 25. more than a mistake or carelessness. where is the oversight committee on these things?
just another example of the people at blizzard not playing their own game..
So many cry babies in here that just want insta-rewards.Honestly, all the new tank/healer runes should be held within raids. Googling where to go and following the arrow on your screen to get the coolest new abilities is booty.
Just utter disappointment at this almost negligent amount of lack of oversight. I mean anyone could of predicted that locking one of the most anticipated new class rune abilities behind a wall to make it unaccessible until after you're alrdy in the raid. Huge L blizzard
Oh, boo-hoo. Cry me a river cause you weren't given insta-rewards, lol.You cry babies are pathetic. Years of retail must have irremediably spoiled you.The games hasn't been out even a week. ARE YOU SERIOUS ? ?
LOL can you read? whine some more bro
I don't mind Blizzard hiding content behind a raid. But definitively not a spec. At least they understood their mistake and will correct it (but I still find it a bit disappointing that I can't do leveling dungeons as a tank, same for rogue I think)