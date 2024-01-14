This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Lore Spotlight - Hakkar the Blood Loa
Classic
Posted
1 hr 45 min ago
by
DiscordianKitty
Phase 2 of Season of Discovery will launch on
February 8
, increasing the level cap to level 40, an upgraded Level-Up Raid inside Gnomeregan, new runes, new abilities and
a zone wide PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale
! Blizzard's announcement video shows the sky turning red over Stranglethorn Vale, is there any lore that might reference this?
Hakkar the Blood Loa
As the Blood Loa, Hakkar the Soulflayer has been strongly associated with a red, or "blood" moon, especially in his art. According to
The Embrace
, a story from
Folk & Fairy Tales of Azeroth
, the White Lady turns crimson only when she is angry.
1500 years before the Dark Portal, the Gurubashi Trolls of Stranglethorn Vale - once, one of the most powerful empires in Azeroth - turned to Hakkar the Soulflayer, Loa of Blood, in an attempt to reclaim their former glory. Hakkar would help the Gurubashi extend their empire once again across the lower Eastern Kingdoms, but in exchange, the loa required blood - lots and lots of blood.
Thousands of living prisoners were taken to Hakkar's bloodstained shrine within the Gurubashi's capital of Zul'Gurub, where they sacrificed to the Blood Loa, whose disembodied spirit gorged endlessly on blood. In time, this began to concern the Zandalari Trolls, who realized Hakkar's bloodlust would never be sated. Worse, it was discovered there was a plot by extremist Hakkari priests - the Atal'ai - to summon Hakkar into a living form. The Zandalari knew well the danger of this - millenia ago, a similar attempt to summon Hakkar into Zandalar had caused a blood plague to sweep across their empire.
Most Gurubashi were against the summoning of Hakkar, and they banded together with the Zandalari to put a stop to this madness. Thankfully, their efforts were victorious. Hakkar and his followers were defeated, and those Atal'ai who remained fled to settle in the Swamp of Sorrows, where they built the Temple of Atal'Hakkar. Here, once again, plans were made to summon Hakkar into our world, but this time the Green Dragon Aspect Ysera intervened. The Atal'ai were again defeated, but again, many survived.
As it turned out, Hakkar could only be summoned again Zul'Gurub. The Atal'ai, still determined to summon the Blood Loa, infiltrated the city and used mind control to enslave its most powerful priests. By the time the Trolls in the region realized what was happening, it was almost too late. Zul'Gurub was soon entirely under Atal'ai control, and the summoning of Hakkar had begun. Any attempts to storm the capital and stop Hakkar has failed.
In Season of Discovery, this is where we are with the story. While we won't be entering Zul'Gurub any time soon, the Atal'ai are likely already there, working on their preparations to summon Hakkar into our world. Of course, Season of Discovery involves surprises, so what effect might Blood Rituals for the Blood God have on our game?
Corrupted Blood Plague
The corrupted blood plague that Hakkar brings about once summoned is perhaps one of the most infamous plagues in the World of Warcraft, rivaling even the plague of undeath. This is because during Vanilla, after Zul'Gurub's original release, players discovered the plague could be carried out of the instance through infected hunter and warlock pets. The plague quickly spread across Azeroth, causing a pandemic and mass deaths in major cities. Now known as the
Corrupted Blood Incident
, Blizzard attempted to stop the plague with several hotfixes, but only eventually managed to end it with a hard reset and a patch.
1
Comment by
mamamu91
on 2024-01-14T12:22:04-06:00
PMS god
Comment by
noobsman
on 2024-01-14T12:25:45-06:00
I think this is cool
1
