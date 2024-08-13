This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Hunter's Raptor Fury Buffed, Paladin's Divine Light Nerfed - Season of Discovery Hotfix
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released an undocumented Hotfix for Season of Discovery which increases the damage and duration of Hunter's
Raptor Fury
Rune, adds an 8-second Cooldown to Paladin's
Divine Light
, and reduces the Energy gained from Rogue's
Focused Attacks
to 2.
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral Combat
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Talents (1)
Transforms the Druid into Moonkin Form. While in this form the armor contribution from items is increased by 360%
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Druid
Moonfire costs 50% less mana and deals 50%100% more damage over time, your periodic damage spells can deal critical periodic damage, you gain (60 * 2) spell damage
and all party members within 30 yards have their spell critical chance increased by 3%.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Druid
The Moonkin cannot cast healing spells while shapeshifted
The Moonkin can only cast Balance spells while shapeshiftedshapeshifted.Reduces all threat from Arcane and Nature spells by 0% while in this form
The act of shapeshifting frees the caster of Polymorph and Movement Impairing effects.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Threat
Value: 0
Runes (1)
Effect #3 NEW Effect #13 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - Flat Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: -30
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #14 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #15 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
Affected Spells:
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Rune Engraving (2)
Engrave your bracers with the Raptor Fury rune:
Raptor Strike increases damage done by Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite by 10% for 1515% for 30 sec, stacking up to 5 times. Subsequent doses do not extend the duration of this effect.
Engrave your bracers with the T.N.T. rune:
Increases the damage done by Explosive Shot and all your damaging traps by 10%. Additionally, the initial damage of Explosive Trap and the total periodic damage of your Immolation Trap are increased by 50%25% of your melee Attack Power.
Runes (1)
Effect #2 NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -1200
NEW Effect #7 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Buff Duration
Value: -50%
Affected Spells:
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
Talents (5)
Gives you a 3% bonus to Physical and Holy damage you deal for 8 sec after dealing a critical strike from a weapon swing, spell, or ability.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
Also Reduces all Physical and Holy threat you generate by 6% while Righteous Fury is not active
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -6
Gives you a 6% bonus to Physical and Holy damage you deal for 8 sec after dealing a critical strike from a weapon swing, spell, or ability.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
Also Reduces all Physical and Holy threat you generate by 12% while Righteous Fury is not active
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -12
Gives you a 9% bonus to Physical and Holy damage you deal for 8 sec after dealing a critical strike from a weapon swing, spell, or ability.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
Also Reduces all Physical and Holy threat you generate by 18% while Righteous Fury is not active
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -18
Gives you a 12% bonus to Physical and Holy damage you deal for 8 sec after dealing a critical strike from a weapon swing, spell, or ability.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
Also Reduces all Physical and Holy threat you generate by 24% while Righteous Fury is not active
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -24
Gives you a 15% bonus to Physical and Holy damage you deal for 8 sec after dealing a critical strike from a weapon swing, spell, or ability.
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Paladin
Also Reduces all Physical and Holy threat you generate by 30% while Righteous Fury is not active
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Threat Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: -30
Runes (1)
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4000
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
Spells (2)
Increases the threat generated by your Holy attacks by 60%. Lasts 30 min.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: -100% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Increases the threat generated by your Holy spells by 80% and gives you mana when healed by other friendly targets' spells equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Lasts until cancelled.
NEW Effect #8 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: -100% (SP mod: 1)
Affected Spells:
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Combat
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Talents (2)
Increases the armor reduced by your Expose Armor ability by 25%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
ProcChance changed from 101 to 0
Increases the armor reduced by your Expose Armor ability by 50%.
Duration changed from -1 ms to 0 ms
ProcChance changed from 101 to 0
Rune Engraving (1)
Engrave your helm with the Focused Attacks rune:
You gain 32 Energy every time you deal a melee or ranged critical strike.
Spells (1)
Finishing move that deals instant poison damage based on Deadly Poison doses on the target. Following the Envenom attack you have a 75% increased frequency of applying Instant Poison for 1 sec plus an additional 1 sec per combo point. One dose is activated per combo point:
1 dose: \ damage
2 doses: \ damage
3 doses: \ damage
4 doses: \ damage
5 doses: \ damage
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 80
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Spells (1)
Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana equal to 5% of your maximum mana every second for 15 sec. Your party and raid members within 40 yards will also receive 10%18% of the mana you receive this way.
Effect #1 Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1018
Mind Blast critical strikes reduce the duration of your next Mind Flay by 50% while increasing its total damage by 100%50%.
Item Set: Twilight Prophecy: 6 pieces
Mind Blast critical strikes reduce the duration of your next Mind Flay by 50% while increasing its total damage by 100%50%.
Item Set: Twilight Prophecy: 6 pieces
Hurls a fiery ball that causes 83 to 101 Fire damage and an additional 16 damage over 8 sec.
Cost changed from 45 Mana to None
Used by Items
Sulfuron Hammer
Sulfuron Hammer
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50100%
Affected Spells:
The hunter invokes the heart of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies, and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%.
Raptor Strike increases damage done by Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite by 10% for 1515% for 30 sec, stacking up to 5 times. Subsequent doses do not extend the duration of this effect.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - % Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1015%
Affected Spells:
Duration changed from 15 sec to 30 sec
Increases the damage done by Explosive Shot and all your damaging traps by 10%. Additionally, the initial damage of Explosive Trap and the total periodic damage of your Immolation Trap are increased by 50%25% of your melee Attack Power.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5025 (SP mod: 1)
Gain the T.N.T. ability:
Increases the damage done by Explosive Shot and all your damaging traps by 10%. Additionally, the initial damage of Explosive Trap and the total periodic damage of your Immolation Trap are increased by 50%25% of your melee Attack Power.
Gain the Raptor Fury ability:
Raptor Strike increases damage done by Raptor Strike and Mongoose Bite by 10% for 1515% for 30 sec, stacking up to 5 times. Subsequent doses do not extend the duration of this effect.
Heals a friendly target for \ to \. 50% of any excess healing on the target is converted into an absorption shield that lasts 15 sec. Multiple casts of Divine Light do not accumulate this shield.
Divine Light benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Holy Light.
NEW
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Add Modifier - %
Value: -100%
Affected Spells:
Gain the Focused Attacks ability:
You gain 32 Energy every time you deal a melee or ranged critical strike.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Periodically give power Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1018
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News