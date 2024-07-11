This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Half of Phase 4 Runes Discovered - Day 1 Discoveries for Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With today's launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4, the Wowhead team has been hard at work discovering the locations of many new Runes and updating our guides! Much like previous Phases, these Runes are a bit more spread out than they were in Phase 1. Add in that it takes longer to reach level 60, and these discoveries might last for days - but the community is already well on the way to finding them all!
We've reached just about the halfway point: with a total of 42 Runes to discover this Season, Druids and Mages are first out of the gate having officially discovered all three of their Cloak Runes! Roughly half of the Ring Runes have also been discovered, with some being found within just minutes of Phase 4's launch. Most classes have discovered at least one of their Cloak Runes so far - but a few are trailing behind at the moment!
A massive thank you to all of our community members who have helped us by leaving comments and uploading data via the
Wowhead Client
. We are continually updating and refining our guides as more discoveries are made, so keep checking back!
Wowhead Client / Wowhead Looter
Note that while this article is free of acquisition spoilers, the linked guides will provide solutions by linking to individual guide pages. If you wish to discover the Rune locations on your own, do not click on the guides.
Druid Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Druid Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Hunter Runes: 1 out of 3 Discovered
Hunter Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 1/3
Runes Undiscovered 2/3
Mage Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Mage Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Paladin Runes: 0 out of 3 Discovered
Paladin Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 0/3
Runes Undiscovered 3/3
Priest Runes: 0 out of 3 Discovered
Priest Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 0/3
Runes Undiscovered 3/3
Rogue Runes: 2 out of 3 Discovered
Rogue Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 2/3
Runes Undiscovered 1/3
Shaman Runes: 2 out of 3 Discovered
Shaman Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 2/3
Runes Undiscovered 1/3
Warlock Runes: 2 out of 3 Discovered
Warlock Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 2/3
Runes Undiscovered 1/3
Warrior Runes: 0 out of 3 Discovered
Warrior Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 0/3
Runes Undiscovered 3/3
Ring Runes: 7 out of 15 Discovered
Ring Rune Discoveries
Runes Found 7/15
Runes Undiscovered 8/15
1
Comment by
Lemarl
on 2024-07-11T21:19:19-05:00
Those arent even the right paladin runes lmao.
1
