How to Unlock the Demon Fall Canyon Dungeon
Classic
Posted
18 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
With Season of Discovery, Phase 4 now underway, players have been understandably keen to experience the brand new Demon Fall Canyon Dungeon.
Kaghoe Gaming
has been investigating, and has found out how to unlock Demon Fall Canyon for yourself.
First, you will need to reach level 55 and visit
Felwood
to pick up
Demonic Deceptions
from
Shadowtooth Emissary
, found at /way 51.6 82.0
Demonic Deceptions
Minimum level
: 55
Quest Starts/Ends
:
Shadowtooth Emissary
,
Felwood
, /way 51.6 82.0
For this quest, you need to collect 6 x
Owlbeast Pineal Gland
from Owlbeasts in
Winterspring
, then return to
Shadowtooth Emissary
in
Felwood
. These are confirmed to drop from
Berserk Owlbeast
found around /way 67.6 22.6
Rewards
:
Shadowtooth Illusion Ward
Once you have handed in
Demonic Deceptions
equip the trinket you receive;
Now you have this equipped, when you head to the
Demon Fall Canyon
in
Ashenvale
you will be able to see the Dungeon Entrance.
Please see the link below for our full guide to Demon Fall Canyon.
Demon Fall Canyon Overview
Have you visited this new dungeon yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
