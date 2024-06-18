Grrumpyx’s World Record Naxxramas Speedrun Strategy in WoW Classic



I performed a move during the speedrun that I invented, which had never been done before and saved the raid one minute. Basically to perform my pull, you have first to not die which is kind of obvious, but you have so other things to take care of. I need to take care of not spacing the mobs too much. So what I do is have an elixir of "track undead" which allows me to see in my mini map where mobs are exactly, so I can figure out while I wait at the door exactly how I am going to do my pull. In other words, this pull never looks the same, and you need to analyze what you have in front of you every time. Which is why a lot of rogues saw me doing it, have tried to do it like me.

