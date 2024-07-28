This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Everything You Need to Know About Tier Tokens in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
With the release of Molten Core, Tier 1 is finally available in Season of Discovery! Today we're taking a look at everything players can acquire for Tier Tokens! For a more in-depth look at Tier 1 appearances and set bonuses, check out our guide by clicking the box below.
Tier 1 Raid Sets Overview - Season of Discovery
In Season of Discovery, Tier Tokens work similarly in other versions of World of Warcraft. When a Tier Token drops from a boss, it will be for a specific item slot and available to 2-3 classes. For example,
Incandescent Robe
is for either a Priest, Mage, or Warlock and is for the Chest slot. Once obtained, the player can then exchange this token for a piece of armor for their chosen specialization.
updated tier 1 set names and bonuses
Class
Season of Discovery: Tier 1 Set
Druid
Cenarion Eclipse
(Balance)
Cenarion Cunning
(Feral DPS)
Cenarion Rage
(Feral Tank)
Cenarion Bounty
(Restoration)
Hunter
Giantstalker Pursuit
(Ranged)
Giantstalker Prowess
(Melee)
Mage
Arcanist Insight
(DPS)
Arcanist Moment
(Healer)
Paladin
Lawbringer Mercy
(Holy)
Lawbringer Will
(Protection)
Lawbringer Radiance
(Retribution)
Priest
Twilight Prophecy
(DPS)
Dawn Prophecy
(Healer)
Rogue
Nightslayer Thrill
(DPS)
Nightslayer Battlearmor
(Tank)
Shaman
Earthfury Eruption
(Elemental)
Earthfury Impact
(Enhancement)
Earthfury Relief
(Restoration)
Earthfury Resolve
(Tank)
Warlock
Corrupted Felheart
(DPS)
Wicked Felheart
(Tank)
Warrior
Unstoppable Might
(DPS)
Immoveable Might
(Tank)
where each token drops in season of discovery
All Tier Tokens are available from various bosses, including
Onyxia
. Notably, none of the Tier pieces are available from the trash in
Molten Core
, unlike the original Tier 1 pieces.
Slot
Tokens
Source
Head
Incandescent Hood
Molten Scaled Helm
Scorched Core Helm
Garr
Onyxia
Shoulders
Incandescent Shoulderpads
Molten Scaled Shoulderpads
Scorched Core Shoulderpads
Sulfuron Harbinger
Golemagg the Incinerator
Onyxia
Chest
Incandescent Robe
Molten Scaled Chest
Scorched Core Chest
Golemagg the Incinerator
Sulfuron Harbinger
Onyxia
Gloves
Incandescent Gloves
Molten Scaled Gloves
Scorched Core Gloves
Lucifron
Golemagg the Incinerator
Sulfuron Harbinger
Onyxia
Wrist
Incandescent Bindings
Molten Scaled Bindings
Scorched Core Bindings
Shazzrah
Sulfuron Harbinger
Golemagg the Incinerator
Onyxia
Waist
Incandescent Belt
Molten Scaled Belt
Scorched Core Belt
Baron Geddon
Sulfuron Harbinger
Onyxia
Legs
Incandescent Leggings
Molten Scaled Leggings
Scorched Core Leggings
Magmadar
Onyxia
Boots
Incandescent Boots
Molten Scaled Boots
Scorched Core Boots
Gehennas
Golemagg the Incinerator
Onyxia
Where to hand in your token in season of discovery
You can exchange your Tier Token for a piece of Tier 1 armor from
Duke Hydraxis
inside
Molten Core
.
Duke Hydraxis
is usually found at the front of the
Molten Core
instance, however, he does move into
Ragnaros
room, after you kill
Ragnaros
on Heat Level 3, so you may need to find him there.
It has been reported that some
players are having trouble reaching the room
of
Ragnaros
after the instance has been cleared, so for now, it is recommended to try and exchange your token before leaving.
Do you have any pieces of Tier 1 yet? How far have your guild progressed in Moten Core? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News