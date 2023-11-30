This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything You Need To Know About Season of Discovery - Launch Time, Class Roles, Runes
Classic
Posted
50 seconds ago
by
Tharid
We are less than five hours away from the launch of Season of Discovery! Our extensive Season of Discovery Overview covers all new content coming with Season of Discovery, including new Class Roles, Rune Engraving, and much more.
Season of Discovery Launch Times
Most importantly, our overview includes
all launch times for Season of Discovery's release on November 30 and 31
for all launch regions, including NA, EU, and OCE. With the recent daylight time changes, make sure to double-check when exactly Season of Discovery will go live in your region!
Season of Discovery Launch Times
Season of Discovery Rune Engraving
Most community members should've heard about the Rune Engraving System introduced with Season of Discovery by now. Each class will be able to attach three runes to their Gloves, Legs, and Chest item slots, which can be "discovered" through new secrets, quests, or hidden chests all over the World of Warcraft. These runes will add new abilities, alter existing abilities, or provide powerful passives.
Season of Discovery Druid Runes Season of Discovery Hunter Runes Season of Discovery Mage Runes
Season of Discovery Paladin Runes Season of Discovery Priest Runes Season of Discovery Rogue Runes
Season of Discovery Shaman Runes Season of Discovery Warlock Runes Season of Discovery Warrior Runes
As we dive deep into Season of Discovery on November 30 and beyond, we will update all class rune pages with rune locations and walkthroughs of how to obtain them. Remember that this new content release is called Season of Discovery for a reason, so don't shy away from trying your own rune-finding luck!
Season of Discovery New Class Roles
As a result of introducing Runes to Classic, a whole bunch of classes will be able to take new roles within the "holy trinity" of class design. Some of the new class roles stem from a well-established spin on the class's fantasy, like Tank Shaman, while other roles have been introduced based on future class fantasy ideas, like Heal Mage.
Interested in learning more about all the new class roles added with Season of Discovery? Check out the Class Roles sections to find out which classes will be able to tank or heal in Season of Discovery!
Season of Discovery New Class Roles
Season of Discovery Level-Up Raids and Loot
Since the level cap in Season of Discovery is 25, Blizzard has decided to introduce so-called "Level-Up Raids" - 10-player challenges based on popular level dungeon experiences. In SoD, the raid to conquer will be
Blackfathom Deeps
, located in Ashenvale. And with a new raid comes new loot, of course!
Blizzard has provided a sneak peek at some of the new items introduced with the Blackfathom Deeps raid. Make sure to check our updated Blackfathom Deeps Raid Loot page to see all the new powerful Level 25 loot introduced in Season of Discovery!
Season of Discovery Level-Up Raid Loot
Our Season of Discovery Overview also covers the new PvP Event in Ashenvale, new World Buffs and Consumables, new Profession Items, and much more - so make sure to check out everything we know before the highly-anticipated release of Season of Discovery on November 30!
Season of Discovery Overview
