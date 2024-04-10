Endgame Profession Recipes Missing From Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Pretty sure Recipe: Elixir of Greater Firepower is not in the game yet. This Recipe came into play in Phase 5.
Appears that Greater Firepower elixir is currently missing as well. People are reporting hours of farming and no luck, and my server has no Greater Firepower patterns or elixirs whatsoever on the auction house.
So both Wizard Oils gonna not be ingame for now? Formula: Wizard Oil and Formula: Brilliant Wizard Oil + Recipe: Elixir of Greater Firepowermakes Firebloom literally useless
While I understand partially why they do this- they're really throwing away peoples ability to make their own fun by restricting so much of the later content.If they're going to make leveling take 5 hours and nerf the entire raid 6 times in one week so it's all loot pinatas- keep things like Stratholme open so that people can create their own difficulty/fun/farming strategies.Removing profession farm incentives like this as well, on top of everything else, feels like they just don't want folks to play the game.
Imagine the best mana oil available to healers right now is 1/3 the power of the BFD oil. Why these aren't in game is mind-blowing.