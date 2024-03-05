Discoverer’s Delight 100% Experience Buff Now Live - Season of Discovery

Join the path of discovery in Season of Discovery. Players now get the benefit of the Discoverer’s Delight experience buff*, which increases experience gains by 100% for all players through level 39! It’s a great time to join Season of Discovery Phase 2, whether you’re just joining in the fun, or creating and leveling a whole new character.

Players can also visit any innkeeper in the capital cities to turn the experience buff off or on.

*Experience buff not available in other WoW Classic titles or modern World of Warcraft.