Upcoming Season of Discovery Class Tuning Incoming on the March 5th Weekly Reset

As players continue to level up to 40 and experience all that Phase 2 has to offer, we've closely monitored in-game progress, feedback from the community, and bug reports. With scheduled weekly maintenance next week, we'll make the following adjustments to some classes that are underperforming.
Mage
- Hunter
Chimera Shot damage increased to 120% of weapon damage (was 100%) and Chimera Shot Serpent Sting damage increased to 48% of Serpent Sting damage (was 40%).
- Explosive Shot base damage done before Attack Power increased by 15%.
- Carve damage increased to 65% of weapon damage (was 50%).
Chronostatic Preservation
- Frostfire Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 16%, identical to the value for Fireball.
- Spellfrost Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 14%, identical to the value for Frostbolt.
- Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation spell power coefficients increased by 88%.
Developers' notes: This is to compensate for Mage healers wearing primarily items which grant "damage and healing" instead of "healing".
mana cost decreased by 44%.
Resolved some tooltip issues with Chronostatic Preservation. Paladin Warlock
Warrior
- Grimoire of Synergy now increases damage done by the Warlock and their pet by 25% when it is active (was 5%).
- Devastate damage increased to 150% of weapon DPS (was 100%), before being increased by number of Sunder Armor stacks.