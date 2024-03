Upcoming Season of Discovery Class Tuning Incoming on the March 5th Weekly Reset

Hunter



Chimera Shot damage increased to 120% of weapon damage (was 100%) and Chimera Shot Serpent Sting damage increased to 48% of Serpent Sting damage (was 40%). Explosive Shot base damage done before Attack Power increased by 15%.

Carve damage increased to 65% of weapon damage (was 50%).

Frostfire Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 16%, identical to the value for Fireball.

Spellfrost Bolt base damage increased by 50%, and its increased damage from bonus spell damage increased by 14%, identical to the value for Frostbolt.

Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation spell power coefficients increased by 88%.



Developers' notes: This is to compensate for Mage healers wearing primarily items which grant "damage and healing" instead of "healing".

Grimoire of Synergy now increases damage done by the Warlock and their pet by 25% when it is active (was 5%).

Devastate damage increased to 150% of weapon DPS (was 100%), before being increased by number of Sunder Armor stacks.

As players continue to level up to 40 and experience all that Phase 2 has to offer, we've closely monitored in-game progress, feedback from the community, and bug reports. With scheduled weekly maintenance next week, we'll make the following adjustments to some classes that are underperforming. Chronostatic Preservation mana cost decreased by 44%.Resolved some tooltip issues with Chronostatic Preservation.