Dexerto Interview Covering PvP, GDKP Ban, and the Future - Season of Discovery

"Blizzard is watching the GDKP Ban closely, stating it has been successful for them to find illicit gold"Given the amount of false bans that their own CS twitter account + devs on reddit have had to personally overturn and deal with because of this automated system and the problems its causing in both Classic and Retail, I wouldn't call that "successful" but to each their own.PS - Stormwind has more bots than players farming stockades. But thank God we banned GDKP to crack down on RMT to save the economy.
"40-player Raids will likely remain 40-player Raids, but Blizzard is aware that some players prefer the 10-player Level-Up Raids currently in Season of Discovery"Make 20 mans instead. Best middle ground imo
My gosh Blizzard, think of all the innocent players with 3 accounts, 40k gold and 14 BoEs auctioned!
Please stop the 10 man raids, gnomer is so fixated on ranged we are &*!@#$% melee so hard because gnomer is REQUIRED to have 4 ranged if melee want any chance to do solid damage in the raid due to armor/hit values being out of alignment.
Well that's a big rip, we've been hoping that the max level raids get re-balanced down to 10s or 20s, we did all the big 40s first time around in Classic Vanilla, and it's just too much of a headache on a low pop server to get that many people together consistently.
10 man raids suck so much. Doesn't feel like a raid, it's a glorified dungeon. 20 man minimum would be better, I really hope they add at least 1 or 2 new 40 man raids at max lvl. These 45 minute snooze fests arent scratching the itch for me.
I think a lot of people were looking forward to not doing 40 man raiding/guilds not having to worry about managing 40 man raids. I've done 40 man raiding enough at this point and im not interested in doing that again even with the increased power. Unless they're going to tweak all the old 40 man raids (doubtful) it will be fun gaming with the SoD community until then. o7