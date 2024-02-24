This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Cosmetic Shop Rotation - New Necromancer, Sorcerer Sets, Blood Raven Rogue Set
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 28 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Another day, more new cosmetics! This time we're seeing sets for Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer, and Rogues are in the spotlight - they're getting a set modeled after the Diablo 2 boss and playable Diablo 1 Rogue, Blood Raven!
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Herald of Pestilence Prestige Necromancer Cosmetics
This terrifying set features so many creepy details, from the doll's head mask to the dead rat Focus, which features ethereal spirit animations in-game.
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Blood Raven Prestige Rogue Cosmetics
This set is a true blast from the past. Blood Raven, the corrupted fallen Rogue from Diablo 1, appeared as an early Act 1 boss in Diablo 2. Now, Rogues bring her into the spotlight once more, weilding her iconic bow!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Bird of Paradise Prestige Sorcerer Cosmetics
These fabulously feathered sets have been making the rounds - first Barbarians, then Rogues, now Sorcerers!
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Fabulous and Fleeting "Bird of Paradise" Accessories
Not included in the images below is the
Radiant Bird
emote - now you have feathers too!
Back Trophy
Headstone
