Community Council Live Chat With Developers - WoW Classic

Please not ever replace old wow modelsPlease
Supply crate system is super bedge
I'm glad to see that we'll keep our characters through all the phases of the season. I know that may have been obvious to others, but wanted to make sure!
#buffwater#summoningstonesTy*yes I know blizz doesn't see this*
what about the number of botssome servers are locked or full cuz we have a lot of bots 24/7 online,so you cant create new characters
Since they already mentioned they want feedback on this...I hope once the season end you can again choose to transfer your character to either Era, permanent SoD servers (if those will exist) or Cata Classic. Let people choose where they wanna continue.And as for Cata which will obviously move onto MoP but then ? please just let people that want to transfer to Retail if progressive Classic ever stops. I would say that is the best way to solve this one.